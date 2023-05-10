This time there was no drama in the third vote to make boys volleyball a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport.
The league’s representative assembly met May 9 and voted 39-7 in favor of approving sanctioning the sport starting in the 2024-25 school year. It was the third time the sport had faced the 48-member body for a vote in the last four years.
A year ago, the representative assembly voted 31-17 in favor of sanctioning boys volleyball, but a two-thirds majority is required. So in the end, the sport fell one vote shy.
In May 2020, boys volleyball garnered 29 votes (29-18), missing sanctioned status by two votes. Thirty-one votes were needed to pass that year.
In 2017 and 2018, the sport did not gain the necessary support of nine of the 16 administrative regions to advance to the representative assembly.
With its approval, boys volleyball becomes the 25th state association to sanction the sport across the country. Nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing in the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association this spring.
“This is another milestone day in the league’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students,” said Board of Directors President Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School.
Back in December, in the League’s Board of Directors’ bimonthly meeting, it created an “emerging status” classification for sports that seek to become fully sanctioned, and boys volleyball was approved for that distinction.
For a non-sanctioned sport to be granted emerging status, it has to have 32 or more teams that are MSHSL-registered schools for two straight seasons. Then, the sport will be eligible for full interscholastic status.
That certainly helped paved the way for boys volleyball to get sanctioned. This spring there are 72 teams across the state playing at the club level. The state tournament will be June 14-15 at Shakopee High School.
Nine schools from the South Suburban Conference offer boys volleyball: Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington and Rosemount.
Three Lake Conference schools also have teams: Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
According to the Minnesota High School Boys Volleyball Association, 400 student-athletes played in 2018, and that number jumped to 1,400 last year and then increased again this spring.
Boys volleyball is in its fifth season this spring. It would have been the sixth if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t wiped out all spring sports in 2020.