High School Volleyball

Boys volleyball got approved May 9 as a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport for next school year.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

This time there was no drama in the third vote to make boys volleyball a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport.

The league’s representative assembly met May 9 and voted 39-7 in favor of approving sanctioning the sport starting in the 2024-25 school year. It was the third time the sport had faced the 48-member body for a vote in the last four years.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

