Lions Park in Shakopee could be getting a big upgrade.
Confluence, a professional creative firm of landscape architects, presented concept plans to the Shakopee City Council July 20 for improvements to the 50-acre park that's more than 50 years old.
Michael Kerski, the city of Shakopee's director of planning and development, said there is still no working budget yet on what the cost will be for upgrades to the park, which would include a new Miracle Field, which provides wheelchair-accessible baseball.
Miracle Fields have been popping up in the Twin Cities more and more over the last decade. Nearby cities, Eden Prairie and Chaska, both have one.
West Metro Miracle Athletics provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball, kickball or basketball as a team member in an organized league.
Meanwhile, Kerski said Lions Park needs "major maintenance." Design ideas for the park have come from a social pinpoint survey, which as available to Shakopee residents in early 2021.
"We were able to get a lot of public input on this project," Kerski said. "Over 4,000 people viewed the website and 1,700 people submitted their comments. So through social pinpoint, they were able to go into Lions Park or SandVenture and actually put their comments on a map.
"So we have a lot of in-depth comments."
Along with a building a new Miracle Field, other upgrades and new editions could include:
- Changes to the disc golf course, which will include new benches and re-alignment of holes to limit interference from paths.
- Additional pickleball courts, up to eight, and shaded waiting areas.
- Full basketball courts, along with Bankshot, which consist of a varying number a court stations with uniquely shaped bankboards for each and different style rims.
- Expanded parking and improved trails
- Improvements to the aquatic park.
SandVenture Aquatic Park, within Lions Park, is like a beach pool. It's a chlorinated pond with filtered water, one of only 14 in the entire state. The park only allows 900 people at a time, but it's large enough to fit about six tennis courts.
Brad Aldrich, a landscape architect for Confluence, told the city council that the aquatic park would include expanding changing rooms, restrooms and refreshment facilities, while the pool itself would get new amenities like a climbing wall and tot play area.
There's also a plan for a facility the city could lease as a bistro to be open year round.
Part of Confluence's plan is also to keep SandVenture open in the winter, using the space as a skating rink.
"We know how special Lions Park is to Shakopee," Aldrich told the council. "We know it's one of the most used parks and one of the most loved parks in the city. What we are looking on doing is not anything drastic.
"It's really just taking a look at the parts that people love and some of the parts that could maybe be updated to help the entire community enjoy Lions Park a little bit better," he continued. "And try to find that sweet spot of some insertions and improvements we can make to really make it function the best that it can."
The council members provided some feedback on Confluence's plans, but took no action. Kerski said they are still in the feasible study phase and they are months away from any action.
"We know the park needs some upgrades," he said.