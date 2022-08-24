Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee Alumni Association's 2022 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized Sept. 23.

Tom Schleper, Taylor Koenen and Sheldon Miks are this year's selections, and they'll be recognized at the Hall of Fame Luncheon that day and at halftime of the Sabers' Homecoming game versus Edina.

