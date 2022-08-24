The Shakopee Alumni Association's 2022 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized Sept. 23.
Tom Schleper, Taylor Koenen and Sheldon Miks are this year's selections, and they'll be recognized at the Hall of Fame Luncheon that day and at halftime of the Sabers' Homecoming game versus Edina.
Schleper, a 1984 graduate, is this year's Distinguished Hall of Fame inductee. That honor goes to an individual who has demonstrated excellence in their career or personal achievements, as well their contributions to the community after graduating from Shakopee High School.
The Athletic Hall of Fame honorees are Koenen, a 2016 graduate, and Miks, a 2014 graduate. That honor goes to graduates who earned high athletic achievements during and after high school, along with their support and contributions to community athletics and activities.
Schleper has been the head coach of the Shakopee baseball team for the past 28 years. In 2021, he went over 300 career wins, becoming the 85th coach in Minnesota high school baseball history to reach that milestone. He has 322 career wins.
Back in the spring, Schleper was one of seven coaches selected for induction into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The 2023 class will be enshrined at the MHSBCA's annual banquet Jan. 14.
Koenen was a three-sport athlete in her Saber days, earning six letters in tennis, five in basketball and four in softball. She's best remembered for her abilities on the hardwood.
In her senior season, she was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 guard finished her prep career as the Sabers' all-time leader in points, three-pointers, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals.
Koenen also became the first Shakopee player, boy or girl, to surpass the 2,000-point mark.
Koenen also played four years of Division I hoops at North Carolina. In her four season there, she played in 125 games, starting all 106 games in her final three seasons.
After her final season, Koenen was one of 19 UNC student-athletes recognized as Tar Heel Leaders of Distinction. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the school's Leadership Academy, and Koenen is the first UNC women's basketball player to earn it.
Meanwhile, Miks was a standout pitcher in his playing days with the Sabers. He was a finalist for the 2014 Mr. Baseball Award in the state. He was also a two-time all-state selection.
In college, Miks, a 6-foot-4 left-hander, pitched at the Division II level at St. Cloud State University. In his first two college seasons, Miks posted a combined record of 17-4 with 122 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings.
Miks had a 1.15 earned-run average as a freshman, and posted a 1.89 mark as a sophomore.
Miks was the 2016 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year and the 2016 National College Baseball Writers Association's DII Central Region Pitcher of the Year.
Miks pitched only a combined nine innings in 2017 and 2018. He had Tommy John surgery on his elbow. However, he was able to come back to pitch his finals for the Huskies in 2019.
That season he posted an 8-3 record with 81 strikeouts and a 3.87 earned-run average in 76 2/3 innings of work.