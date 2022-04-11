The Shakopee baseball team opened the season in near-perfect fashion April 11.
Seniors Vinny Schleper and Luke Witts combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Sabers' 10-0 home win over Burnsville in South Suburban Conference play.
Schelper tossed four perfect innings, striking out four. Witts gave up a couple of walks and fanned one batter in a scoreless fifth inning.
Senior Brandon Doble made his first-career start behind the plate, catching the no-hitter. He also smacked his first-career home run, a solo shot in the second inning.
The Sabers scored at least one run in all five innings, including three runs in both second and third frames to take a 7-0 lead.
Senior John Sullivan finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Shakopee. Junior Wynn Strait finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior Joe Roder also doubled and drove in a run for Sabers, while Schleper had a hit and an RBI. Sophomore Ryan Vosper finished 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Junior Jaden Case also scored a pair of runs in the victory. Junior Alex Duncan finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, while senior Cade McGraw also scored a run.
There's a lot of optimism surrounding the Sabers this spring. Is this the season the team snaps its long state drought?
The last time Shakopee played in the state tournament was 37 years ago in 1983.
Shakopee went 2-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs last season.
Minnetonka won the section and is the only team ranked in the Class 4A preseason poll by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association. The Skippers opened at No. 8.
The rest of the section field includes Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Waconia, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska and Chanhassen.
Section 2AAAA play starts May 30 with the first round with the title game set for June 10.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Park is the defending champion, beating Farmington 12-10 in last year’s title game.
Farmington is the team to beat in the SSC. The Tigers opened the spring ranked No. 1 in the state.
The Sabers' first game against Farmington is May 4 on the road, while the second game will be May 16 at Schleper Stadium.