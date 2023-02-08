The season has gone in streaks for the Shakopee girls basketball team.
Six straight losses followed five straight wins, including a 40-31 loss at Rosemount Feb. 7 in South Suburban Conference play. The Sabers went into that game falling 42-35 at home to Eastview Feb. 3 in league play and losing 43-36 at Chanhassen Feb. 1 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.
Shakopee (9-12 overall, 5-7 in the SSC) has been held to under 40 points in its last four games. Consistent scoring has been a problem all season as the Sabers have been held to under 40 points in eight games and under 50 points 15 times.
Shakopee has always prided itself on defense, which helped lead the team to the Section 2AAAA title last winter. But to win in the playoffs, scoring points are needed, especially in a section with two ranked teams — No. 2 Chaska (20-1) and No. 7 Eden Prairie (14-7).
Minnetonka (13-8) and Prior Lake (11-8) also have winning records in the section. Chanhassen (9-10), Edina (6-15) and Waconia (5-16) round out the field.
Shakopee ends the regular season Feb. 24 at home to Farmington in league play. Section brackets come out the next day.
Quarterfinal play starts March 1. The semifinals are March 4 and the title game is set for March 10. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
Shakopee upset Eden Prairie in last year's title game on the road when then-senior Katie Cordes made a half-court shot at the buzzer for a 50-47 victory.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Sabers managed just 13 points in the first half and trailed by nine points. Junior Nicole Maenke led the team with nine points, while juniors Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan and Olivia Pawlicki both scored five points.
Senior Cassandra Ross chipped in four points for the Sabers.
Against Eastview, Shakopee again had a tough time scoring in the first half with just 11 points to trail by 12 at the break. Maenke was the lone Saber in double figures with 12 points.
Sophomore Rae Skattum finished with six points, followed by senior Shyla Moore and and Singleton-Buchanan both with five.
Shakopee was outscored 23-17 in the second half in the loss to Chanhassen. Maenke again led the Sabers with 14 points, followed by Pawlicki with six, Skattum with five and Moore with four.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be March 15-18 at Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.