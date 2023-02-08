Cassandra Ross

Senior Cassandra Ross scored three points in Shakopee's 42-35 home loss to Eastview Feb. 3 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The season has gone in streaks for the Shakopee girls basketball team.

Six straight losses followed five straight wins, including a 40-31 loss at Rosemount Feb. 7 in South Suburban Conference play. The Sabers went into that game falling 42-35 at home to Eastview Feb. 3 in league play and losing 43-36 at Chanhassen Feb. 1 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.

