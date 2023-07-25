The Shakopee legion baseball team was unable to go on a long playoff run Sub-State 3 tournament play.

Shakopee opened the postseason with an 11-6 win over Chaska July 18 at Courtney Fields in Edina, but followed with two losses, falling 5-1 to Eden Prairie July 19 and then 10-7 to Chanhassen the next day.

