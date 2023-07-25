The Shakopee legion baseball team was unable to go on a long playoff run Sub-State 3 tournament play.
Shakopee opened the postseason with an 11-6 win over Chaska July 18 at Courtney Fields in Edina, but followed with two losses, falling 5-1 to Eden Prairie July 19 and then 10-7 to Chanhassen the next day.
Shakopee finished the summer with a 13-7 record.
In the win over Chaska, Shakopee scored nine runs in the fourth inning to lead 9-3. Tanner Ho led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Charlie Toenges finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Alex Duncan went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Wynn Strait also finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Braxton Pankake, Caden Lang and Nick Johnson all drove in one run.
Johnson worked five innings for the win, allowing two hits and five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts. Toenges pitched two innings, giving up one run with one strikeout.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, Shakopee managed just four hits and trailed 4-1 after four innings. Landon Heller was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings, while fanning three.
Duncan pitched two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout.
All four of Shakopee's hits were singles. Johnson was 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Duncan went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Both Toegnes and Lang also went 1 for 3.
Two Eden Prairie pitchers combined on 12 strikeouts.
Against Chanhassen, Shakopee fell behind 6-0 after two innings and was down 10-0 after four complete before a late attempt at comeback.
Shakopee scored three times in the fifth inning and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Duncan was saddled with the loss, allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings. Strait gave up four runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Dylan Stuwe pitched two scoreless frames, while Ho pitched one.
Aiden Rau and Nicholas Briggs both doubled and drove in two runs for Shakopee. Lang also had two RBIs, going 2 for 4, while Strait went 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Duncan finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Toenges was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Eden Prairie ended up winning the Sub-State 3 title, advancing to the 16-team Division I legion state tourney which is set for July 27-30 in Rochester.