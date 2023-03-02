The Shakopee girls basketball team had a chance for an upset in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals March 1.

But the sixth-seeded Sabers couldn’t get a key bucket down the stretch and had a couple offense fouls go against them in the final two minutes in a 41-35 loss at third-seeded Prior Lake.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

