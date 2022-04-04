The Shakopee Indians and Coyotes will both begin their 2022 seasons at Joe Schleper Stadium at Tahpah Park.
The Coyotes will be first up, taking on the St. Patrick Irish April 24 in a Dakota-Rice-Scott League play.
The Indians follow a few weeks later, beginning their season May 17 versus Coon Rapids.
Can both Shakopee teams get to state? It's only happened one time in the same summer since 2000 and that was in 2015 when the Indians competed in the Class B tournament and the Coyotes were part of the Class C field.
Last summer, the Indians finished with a 15-19 overall record, falling 3-2 to to Victoria in a Section 3B elimination game. The winner went to state.
It was the third straight summer the Indians were left out of the state field.
Since 2000, Shakopee has made the state field several times — 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
Shakopee will also be the host of its own tournament this summer, the Minnesota Nice Water Classic June 24-26. Teams in the field include St. Anthony, Blaine and Miesville, the Class B state runner-up last season to Chanhassen.
For the Red Birds, a Section 3B team with the Indians, it was their third straight state championship.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes struggled to a 3-21 overall record last year, including 0-2 in the Region 3C playoffs.
The Coyotes had 14 wins in their state trip in 2015, the most the team has had in the last 10 years.
The Coyotes were also state qualifiers in 2012 and 2002. In all three trips, the team lost its first game at state.
For more on the Class B and C state tournaments from last year, to see both Shakopee team's schedule for more in the state amateur baseball scene, go to mnbaseball.org.