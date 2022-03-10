The Metro Southwest girls bowling team knocked down enough pins to finish second in the Girls Minnesota High School Bowling state tournament March 5 at Mermaid Lanes in Mounds View.
The team is made up of bowlers from Shakopee and New Prague, and the members had a team average of 166.97 in the state competition. The winning squad had an average of 174.
Members of the Metro Southwest squad include Leah Bergstrom, Emma Winter, Brooke Pabst, Morgan Brown, Claire Jacobson, Tatum Spangenberg and Bailey Spangenberg.
Steve Huiras and Tanja Huiras are the team's coaches.
The team finished the regular season with a 12-2 record, winning the Metro South League title.
Jacobson was the named the Most Outstanding Bowler in the conference. She also qualified for the All Conference Tournament, along with Spangenberg, Winter and Bergstrom, which was held March 6 at Ham Lake Lanes in Ham Lake.
Jacobson also earned first-team all-state honors for the Metro Southwest team.
