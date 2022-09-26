Dominic Jackson

Senior quarterback Dominic Jackson breaks a tackle in Shakopee's 26-0 home win over Edina Sept. 23.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Shakopee football team earned a second straight shutout victory Sept. 23, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

The Sabers ran for 328 total yards and held Edina to just 125 yards in total offense in a 26-0 home win over the Hornets. Eighth-ranked Shakopee improved to 3-1 with some big games coming up.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events