The Shakopee football team earned a second straight shutout victory Sept. 23, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
The Sabers ran for 328 total yards and held Edina to just 125 yards in total offense in a 26-0 home win over the Hornets. Eighth-ranked Shakopee improved to 3-1 with some big games coming up.
The Sabers are at Lakeville North in Week 5 (Sept. 31), then return home to take on perennial power Eden Prairie Oct. 7. Shakopee follows with a road game Oct. 13 against Lakeville South, the defending Class 6A state champion.
Shakopee is still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA, but it will likely have to win out and get some help to get it. Prior Lake (4-0) is in the drivers seat, including a 24-16 win over the Sabers in Week 2.
Eden Prairie (3-1) and Minnetonka (3-1) are right there as well in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. Burnsville (2-2), Wayzata (2-2), Edina (0-4) and Hopkins (0-4) also in the section.
The Class 6A playoff bracket comes out Oct. 21, the day after the Sabers ends the regular season at Eagan.
Against Edina, senior Jadon Hellerud powered the rushing attack, carrying the ball 39 times for 168 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Dominic Jackson rushed 12 times for 80 yards and a score, while senior Garrison Monroe had six carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Shakopee led just 7-0 at the break. Monroe made it 13-0 with a 21-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Hellerud and Jackson added touchdown runs of three and nine yards, respectively in the fourth quarter to out the game away.
The Sabers' first touchdown came via the defense. Senior Andrew McCall picked off a pass and returned it 41 yards for a score in the first quarter.
The pick was one of three for the Sabers with Monroe and senior Vincenzo Miller each getting one. Shakopee also recorded five sacks with junior Parker Knox leading the way with two and seniors Jacob Ruud and Braxton Pankake and junior Ryan Vosper each getting one.
Seniors Termaine Fulton Jr. and Hunter Grommesch led Shakopee in tackles with eight apiece, while junior Tanner Bachelor had six. Knox, Ruud and sophomore Jacob Kasper all had five.
Though four games, Grommesch was leading the Sabers with 36 tackles, followed by Fulton with 22, Bachelor, Knox and Monroe with 20 and Ruud with 19.
Knox was leading in sacks with three, while McCall has a team-best two interceptions.
Offensively, Hellerud is on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season. He has 544 yards on 117 carries through four games with a team-best six touchdowns.
Hellerud rushed for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall in the Sabers' 8-3 season. Making their third straight state trip, Shakopee fell 42-28 to Lakeville South last year in the Class 6A semifinals.
Monroe has five touchdowns after four games this fall, rushing for 226 yards, while averaging 12.6 yards per carry.