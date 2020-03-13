Shakopee and Eden Prairie will not play for a section championship tonight.
The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday morning that all section boys championship games and the state girls basketball tournament have been cancelled.
John Millea of the MSHSL tweeted out:
Updated statement from the Minnesota State High School League:
Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount.
Eden Prairie ends its season with an unbeaten record of 28-0. Shakopee finishes with a 23-5 record.
The game, originally set for 2,000 tickets, was reduced to 200, only those on a permitted list gaining entry. The Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network was set to broadcast the game for fans.