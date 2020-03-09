Presale tickets for the Section 2AAAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Eden Prairie at Eden Prairie High School will be sold through the activities office.
750 tickets will be available starting at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Tickets will be sold during the following times:
- Tuesday, March 10 - 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 11 - 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 12 - 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, March 13 - 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets sales will stop, however, once they are sold out. The general public will not be allowed in the building during school hours, so they must come either before 8:20 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to purchase tickets. Students will be allowed to purchase tickets throughout the day.
Please do not call or email to reserve tickets, as they are on a first come, first serve basis.
Ticket Prices: Adults $10, Students $5, Seniors $5.