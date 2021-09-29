The playoffs are coming into focus for the Shakopee boys soccer team.
The Sabers’ hopes for a South Suburban Conference title took a hit Sept. 28 with a 1-0 loss at Rosemount. Shakopee dropped to 4-2 in league play (7-4-1 overall).
Third-ranked Lakeville South was leading in the standings at 6-0.
Last fall, Shakopee won a share of the SSC title for the first time, finishing with a 7-0-2 record. It was also the first conference title for Shakopee since winning the now-defunct Missota Conference crown back in 2010.
The regular season will end for the Sabers Oct. 6 at Eagan, and then comes the Section 2AAA playoffs which start Oct. 12. Shakopee should be in line for a home playoff game in the quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed.
The top three seeds look to be No. 7-ranked Minnetonka (7-2-1), Edina (6-2-3) and Eden Prairie (6-3-2). The Sabers could see Waconia (5-3-1) in the first round.
The two teams met Sept. 25 in Shakopee and played to a scoreless tie.
Other teams in the section field include Prior Lake (2-9-1), Chaska (1-8-1) and Chanhassen (0-6-3).
Last fall, the Sabers lost 1-0 to Eden Prairie in the section semifinals. There was no state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Shakopee fell 2-0 to Minnetonka in the semifinals.
The Sabers will likely need to beat two Lake Conference teams to earn the program’s first-ever state berth. Not an easy task, but not an impossible either.
Shakopee is 3-2-1 against section teams with wins over Chaska (4-0), Prior Lake (2-0) and Chanhassen (2-1) and losses to Minnetonka (3-0) and Eden Prairie (3-1).
The Sabers went into the Waconia game having won three straight SSC games by shutout. Shakopee blanked Prior Lake Sept. 16 on the road, then followed with a 3-0 win versus Eastview Sept. 21 and a 2-0 victory at Apple Valley Sept. 23.
Against Apple Valley, the Sabers scored a goal in each half. Senior Nathan Martinez scored first with the assist going to ninth-grader Christian Flores.
Senior Nathan Drake tallied the second goal for Shakopee with junior Weston Bischoff getting the assist.
In beating Eastview, Drake had a goal and two assists to lead the team. Bischoff and senior Jefferson Hernandez also scored.
The Sabers scored twice in the second half to knock off Prior Lake. Martinez and Drake had the goals with senior Alejandro Sanchez getting an assist.
Senior Nicholas Isensee has been stellar in goal for Shakopee, getting all the shutouts in the three league wins. Sophomore Evan White got the shutout in the scoreless tie with Waconia.
The Sabers have a veteran defense in front of their goalies and they are all seniors. They are Hernandez, Sanchez, Gage Torres, Jonathon Pitterle and Yoskar Deleon.
The Sabers had 12 seniors last year and this year’s squad has 15. They have all played a big part in the Sabers’ 22-5-1 overall record the previous two years, including 14-1-2 in the SSC.
Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The program had a combined record of 8-33-4 in its first five seasons in the league.