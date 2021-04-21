The Shakopee wrestling team has the dominant program in the state the last three years, winning the last three Class 3A titles.
The Sabers have also won four straight Section 2AAA crowns, but that streak was halted April 16 when the Minnesota State High School League realigned the sections.
Shakopee was moved to Section 6AAA with the likes of Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Edina, Waconia, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn.
Waconia is the defending Section 6AAA champion and was ranked No. 8 in the final Class 3A poll last winter. So there will be some resistance for the Sabers in their new section.
For the rest of the Shakopee sports, section realignment, which happens every two years, sort of came and went with not a lot of big surprises.
Shakopee also stayed in the same spot in enrollment. The Sabers are still the ninth biggest school in the state and second biggest in the South Suburban Conference behind Prior Lake with an enrollment number of 2,509.
Shakopee was also ninth in enrollment in the 2019 with an enrollment figure of 2,281.
The eight schools ahead of the Sabers in enrollment are Wayzata (3,396), Minnetonka (3,383), Prior Lake (2,722), Blaine (2,666), Eden Prairie (2,642), Champlin Park (2,623), Stillwater (2,614) and Edina (2,587). Rosemount is 10th (2,408).
The next 10 are Maple Grove (2,320), Eastview (2,184), St. Michael-Albertville (2,128), Farmington (2,104), White Bear Lake (2,099), Anoka (2,047), Eagan (2,043), Roseville (2,032), Coon Rapids and Burnsville (1,971).
More Classes
Four sports will increase in classes next year. Volleyball is going to four classes, while soccer, cross country and track will be three.
Shakopee will stay in Section 2 for each of those sports, but will be in the top class.
For boys and girls track, the Section 2AAA will be pretty strong with the likes of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka in the field, along with Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia. Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson move over from Section 3.
Boys and girls cross country has those same schools except Jefferson. Instead, perennial power Edina is the eighth team.
In boys and girls soccer, Section 2AAA features the same three Lake Conference powers in Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Section 2AAAA volleyball goes down to just seven teams, which include Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Waconia.
In girls swimming, Section 2AA got even strong when Edina was moved into the field to go along with fellow Lake Conference powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie. Chaska, Chanhassen, Prior Lake and Jefferson also stayed in the section.
In football, Shakopee remained in Section 6AAAAAA with the likes or Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Minnetonka, Hopkins and Edina. Prior Lake and Burnsville was added into the mix.
Class 6A football is a 32-team bracket for the playoffs. Teams don't play teams from their own section in the first round, but the four sections are still seeded one through eight to make up the bracket.
To see all the section realignments and the MSHSL enrollment figures go to legacy.mshsl.org.