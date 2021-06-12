The Shakopee girls track team was led by its seniors in the Section 2AA meet June 9 in Waconia.
The Sabers won the title with 92 points, 10 better than runner-up Waconia. Mankato East (78) finished third in the 18-team field, followed by Chanhassen (70) and New Prague (60).
Shakopee also had three individuals and one relay qualify for the Class AA state meet, which is June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Seniors Jayda Becker and Kelly Brennen each made state in two individual events, while senior Carly Gorter qualified in one.
The 4x200 team of seniors Makayla Cizek, Natalie Holte and Sarah Hansen and sophomore Reanne Geis finished second with a time of 1:48.48 to qualify.
The top two finishers in each event make the state field.
Brennen won the discus with a toss of 113-03 and was runner-up in the shot put (37-11). Gorter was tops in the 800 (2:23.72), while Becker was right behind her in second (2:24.14).
Becker was also second in the long jump (17-4 1/2).
Shakopee also had some athletes just miss state. Sophomore Lauren DuBois finished third in the high jump (5-1), while the 4x400 team of Becker, Hansen, Gorter and sophomore Anika Willmert ended up third (4:17.84).
Senior Nicole Giese finished fourth in the shot put (35-2 1/2) for the Sabers, while senior Riley Zabel was eighth (32-11).
Senior Makayla Cizek ended up fifth in the 100 (13.23), while senior Madeline Loughlin was sixth (13.32). Eighth-grader Callie Peterson was eighth in the 800 (2:28.82).
The Sabers' 4x800 team of sophomores Rita Moran and Grace Schmelz-Bundt and ninth-graders Mackenzie Norskog and Ellie Hall ended up sixth (10:57.66), as did the 4x100 team of Cizek, Holte, Loughlin and seventh-grader Kacie Claessens (51.96).
Other top-10 finishes for Shakopee went to Hansen in the 200 (7th, 28.24), Willmert in the 400 (8th, 1:03.67), senior Nina Makem in the pole vault (8th, 8-9), Claessens in the long jump (8th, 15-7 3/4) and sophomore Joel Makem Ratzing in the 300 hurdles (10th, 51.46).
Other finishes included Hall in the 3,200 (13th, 12:36.81), sophomore Rebecca Hansen in the 100 hurdles (14th, 17.93), sophomore Grace Schmeiz-Bund in the 1,600 (15th, 5:50.22) and Holte in the triple jump (16th, 31-6 1/2).