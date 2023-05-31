Maren Masters finally earned that elusive state spot for the Shakopee girls golf team.

The senior finished fifth in the Section 2AAA tournament May 30-31 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan, shooting an opening round 81 and following with a 78.

