Maren Masters finally earned that elusive state spot for the Shakopee girls golf team.
The senior finished fifth in the Section 2AAA tournament May 30-31 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan, shooting an opening round 81 and following with a 78.
Masters' 36-hole total of 159 was nine shots off the winning score from Eden Prairie senior Rose Baynes, who shot rounds of 76 and 74.
The winning team makes the state field, along with the top-five individuals not on the advancing squad. Despite taking fifth, Masters earned the final individual state spot.
Minnetonka won the girls title with a 36-hole team total of 662. Four scores count in the team standings and the Skippers had the sixth-, seventh-, ninth- and 13th-place finishers.
Eden Prairie ended up third (674), followed by Chaska (702) and the Sabers (712).
Masters finished 10th in the section tourney last spring with a 36-hole total of 166 with rounds of 84 and 82 at the Ridges of Sand Creek. She was two finishes shy and five shots back from earning the final state spot.
In 2021, Masters missed making state by one place and four total shots. There was no golf season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, senior Emma Heyer earned a top-10 section finish for the Shakopee girls with rounds of 84 snd 87. Senior Molly Morrow took 20th, shooting 94 and 96, while sophomore Emerson Young was 21st with rounds of 92 and 104.
Eighth grader Eastyn Cizek ended up 28th with rounds of 108 and 100, while senior Kynzie Stark was 29th, shooting 112 and 111.
For the Shakopee boys, the team advanced to the final round with a first-day total of 316. However, the Sabers struggled in round two with a four-player score of 359 for a 655 total, which placed them sixth.
Minnetonka won the title (616), followed by Chanhassen (621), Chaska (624), Waconia (629) and Orono (630).
Sophomore Adam Wagner had the highest for the Saber boys, tying for 20th with a 36-hole total of 160 (76-84). Sophomore Sam Willmert tied for 27th with rounds of 78 and 85, while seniors Jake Howard (88-84) and Nicholas Plagge (86-86) tied for 39th.
Sophomore Ty Zitzmann ended up 42nd with rounds of 88 and 85. Senior Gavin Lee carded a 77 in the first round for boys team, but was disqualified after 14 holes in round two.
The Class 3A state tournament is June 13-14 at its annual site, Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. Edina won the boys team title last year, while Alexandria Area is the defending girls champion.