The Shakopee wrestling team has been one of the premier programs in the state over the last five seasons and AJ Smith has been a big part of the success.
The senior reached an individual milestone Jan. 7 in the Tom Keating Invitational in Foley, winning his 100th-career match enroute to claiming the 120-pound title.
Shakopee has won three of the last five Class 3A state team titles, winning three straight from 2019 to 2021, taking second in 2018 and finishing third last year.
Smith was one two Sabers to take first at the Tom Keating invite. Sophomore Tyler Turzinski captured the 106-pound crown.
Tenth-ranked Shakopee ended up second in the team standings with 168.5 points. The Sabers were seven points back of champion Princeton.
Royalton-Upsala finished third (161.5) in the 11-team field, followed by Forest Lake (146.5), Milaca-Faith Christian (141.5) and Totino-Grace (151.5).
Meanwhile, Smith was an individual state qualifier for the Sabers last year, finishing fifth at 126 pounds with a 33-9 record. He's ranked No. 3 in the state at 120 pounds in the latest rankings by The Guillotine.
At the invite, Smith got a bye in the first round and then rolled in his next three matches. He won by technical fall in the quarterfinals and by fall in the semifinals before pinning Jacob Aho of Forest Lake in the title match.
Turzinski, ranked No. 6 at 113, also won his title match by fall, pinning Logan Refsnider of Totino-Grace. Turzinski also won by technical fall in the quarterfinals and by pin in the semifinals.
Ninth-grader Kyler Walters and senior Timothy Lacina each had runner-up finishes for the Sabers at 126 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Walters, ranked No. 5 at 126, won two of three matches, one by fall. He lost in the title match to Grant Marr of Forest Lake, ranked No. 9.
Lacina also finished 2-1, falling 9-3 to Clay Anderson of Milaca-Faith Christian in the final.
Other place-wins for the Sabers came from ninth-grader Calvin Miller (3rd, 132), junior Connor Warren (3rd, 138), junior Jack Ferguson (3rd, 160), junior Ben Suchta (5th, 113), sophomore Alan Thomas (7th, 138), sophomore Kyle Linville (7th, 145), ninth-grader Ethan Phanmanivong (8th, 106), junior Ryan Bruckner (8th, 120) and ninth-grader Landon Rouse (8th, 195).
Shakopee had two entrants in six weight classes.
The Section 6AAA team tournament is not far off for the Sabers. It's set for Feb. 17 in Eden Prairie.
Despite having won five straight section crowns — four in Section 2AAA and last year in Section 6AAA — Shakopee doesn't appear to be the favorite this time around.
Third-ranked Waconia and fourth-ranked Eden Prairie appear to be standing in the Sabers' way for a sixth straight state berth.
The individual section tourney is set for Feb. 24-25 in Edina.
This year's Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. St. Michael-Albertville is the defending champion, beating Stillwater in last year’s title match.
The state team tournament is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.