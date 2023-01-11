AJ Smith

Senior AJ Smith picked up his 100th career win for Shakopee in the Tommy Keating Invitational Jan. 7 in Foley.

The Shakopee wrestling team has been one of the premier programs in the state over the last five seasons and AJ Smith has been a big part of the success.

The senior reached an individual milestone Jan. 7 in the Tom Keating Invitational in Foley, winning his 100th-career match enroute to claiming the 120-pound title.

