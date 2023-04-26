Shakopee Sabers

Senior Vincenzo Miller and ninth grader Samantha Carr led the way for their respective Shakopee track teams April 25.

Both squads were competing in the Lane/Rogness Invitational in Minnetonka, and Miller and Carr both earned first-place finishes. Miller won the 110 hurdles, while Carr was tops in the long jump.

