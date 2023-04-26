Senior Vincenzo Miller and ninth grader Samantha Carr led the way for their respective Shakopee track teams April 25.
Both squads were competing in the Lane/Rogness Invitational in Minnetonka, and Miller and Carr both earned first-place finishes. Miller won the 110 hurdles, while Carr was tops in the long jump.
The Shakopee boys ended up seventh in the team standings with 63 points. The host Skippers won the title (156.3), followed by Prior Lake (112), Anoka (103.3), Waconia (72), Maple Grove (65.3) and Andover (65).
Totino-Grace was eighth (62), followed by West Lutheran (6).
On the girls side, Minnetonka claimed the crown (225), followed by Maple Grove (122), Prior Lake (104.5), Anoka (64.5), Waconia (50), Shakopee (49) and Totino-Grace (27).
Miller won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.87, which was only .13 off the school record set by Matt Arbeiter in 1989.
The Shakopee boys also did well in the triple jump with junior Brandon Connelly taking second with a leap of 40-2 and junior Antwon Butler taking third (39-4 1/4).
Sophomore Tyler Sparks finished fourth in the discus (132-01) for the Sabers, while sophomore Alan Thomas took fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.12). Senior Nazere Butler ended up sixth in the high jump (5-8).
Sophomore Aaron Nelson was seventh in the 400 (53.20) for Shakopee, as was junior Trentyn Coleman in the 800 (2:08.48) and senior Braden Burger in the 3,200 (10:32.35).
Shakopee's 4x800 relay team of Burger and sophomores Ryan Becker, Colin Hokanson and Mitchell Blenkush took fourth (8:40.99), as did the 4x100 team of Miller, Thomas, senior Andrew McCall and junior Ben Holte (44.82).
The 4x200 team of Miller, Butler, ninth grader Joseph Taye and sophomore Emmanuel Taye took fifth (1:35.57), as did the 4x400 team of Hokanson, Nelson, Becker and junior Maxwell Meeh (3:41.84).
For the Shakopee girls, Carr went 18-6 to win the long jump, breaking her own school record in the process. Jayda Becker, a 2021 graduate, went into this season with the record of 17-7 1/2, but Carr broke that mark with a leap of 18-0 1/2 in a meet in Burnsville April 13.
Carr also anchored the 4x100 relay to a runner-up finish (51.47). Ninth grader Kacie Claessens and seniors Lillian Allen and Megan Gausnick were also part of that team.
Carr also ended up seventh in the 100 (13.37).
Senior Lauren Dubois finished third in the high jump for the Saber girls (5-0), while senior Rebecca Hansen was seventh in both the 100 hurdles (17.85) and the long jump (16-3 1/4).
Junior Emily Humber was seventh in the triple jump (31-10), while senior Abigail McBeain was seventh in the shot put (32-1). Claessens was eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.85), as was eighth grader Averie Younge in the 800 (2:35.47) and senior Joel Makem in the 300 hurdles (50.77).
The 4x200 team of Makem, Allen, junior Madalyn Schwitchtenberg and senior Annika Willmert took fourth (1:52.03), as did the 4x400 team of Younge, Willmert and juniors Allie Lund and Mackenzie Norskog (4:27.70).
The 4x800 team juniors Ellie Hall and Sarah Armstrong, senior Grace Schmelz-Bundt and sophomore Chelsea Savage took seventh (11:14.21).
This year's South Suburban Conference Championships are set for May 23-24 in Burnsville. The Section 2AAA meet will start May 31 with the prelims and end June 2 with the finals. Both days are Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10.