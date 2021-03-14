Evan Schroeder led the way at the Section 2AA meet March 11 for the Shakopee boys swimming team.
The senior qualified for state in two individual events and was also part of the 400 freestyle relay that made the Class AA competition. Senior Aidan Bergerson was the Sabers' other individual qualifier.
Shakopee finished fifth in the team standings with 210 points. Minnetonka won the title (485.5), followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (410), Eden Prairie (401.5) and Prior Lake (255).
Waconia was sixth (134), followed by Burnsville (87) and Bloomington Jefferson (81).
Due to COVID-19, the state meet will be a one-day event (March 19), as opposed to its normal two days. The Section 2AA meet was broken into three pods and times were combined to determine the state qualifiers.
The top relay makes the state field, along with the top-two finishers in the individual evens and the top-four divers. The other way to get there is by beating the state cut time.
That's how the 400 freestyle relay qualified. Schroeder, Bergerson, senior Nick Wieczorek and junior Ben Thompson finished fourth with a time of 3:14.97, which was nearly two seconds better than the cut (3:16.75).
Schroeder was runner-up in both the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.30 and the 100 freestyle (47.32).
Bergerson was ninth in the 100 butterfly (51.93), but still beat the cut time by .83. Ten swimmers in that event qualified for state.
Wieczorek just missed the state cut in both of his individual events. He finished sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.64), missing the cut .02. He was fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:46.70), missing the cut by .67.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Schroeder, Bergerson, Wieczorek and senior David Jones also fell short of the cut by less than than second (.85), taking fifth with a time of 1:30.45.
The 200 medley team of Bergerson, Thompson, ninth-grader Kale Flemming and sophomore Bennett Burfeind ended up sixth (1:45.05).
Senior Andrew Leisure ended up sixth in diving for the Sabers with 313.30 points, while sophomore Matthew Leisure was 13th (211.10).
Other finishes for Shakopee included sophomore Landon Vaupel in the 200 freestyle (12th, 1:48.45) and the 100 freestyle (13th, 49.85) and Thompson in the 500 freestyle (9th, 4:56.46) and the 50 freestyle (16th, 23.10).
Schroeder also qualified for state in two events last winter, finishing 20th in the 100 freestyle and 21st in the 50 freestyle.
Shakopee was 37th in the state team standings last year. Back in 2018, the Sabers were a program-best runner-up at state.
Shakopee also won back-to-back South Suburban Conference titles in 2018 and 2019. The team was 2-7 in league duals last year, but rebounded this season with a 5-4 mark.