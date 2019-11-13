Seven Shakopee athletes sign letters of intent

Seven Shakopee athletes signed letters of intent at a signing ceremony on Wednesday morning at Shakopee High School.
The seven athletes, sport, and school they will compete for are:
- Paxton Creese - wrestling, St. Cloud State
- Paige McNeil - women's hockey, Sacred Heart University
- Ronnie Gunther, Jr. - men's lacrosse, Drexel University
- Charles Katona - men's basketball, University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Ben Lunn - wrestling, University of Minnesota
- Ali Styba - women's lacrosse - Monmouth University
- Chloe Everson, women's lacrosse - Northern Michigan