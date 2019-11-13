Seven Shakopee athletes sign letters of intent

Seven Shakopee athletes signed letters of intent at a signing ceremony on Wednesday morning at Shakopee High School. Pictured from left: Paxton Creese - wrestling, St. Cloud State; Chloe Everson, women's lacrosse - Northern Michigan; Ronnie Gunther, Jr. - men's lacrosse, Drexel University; Charles Katona - men's basketball, University of Minnesota-Duluth; Ben Lunn - wrestling, University of Minnesota; Ali Styba, women's lacrosse, Monmouth University;  andPaige McNeil - women's hockey, Sacred Heart University.

 Photo courtesy @sabersAD

The seven athletes, sport, and school they will compete for are:

  • Paxton Creese - wrestling, St. Cloud State
  • Paige McNeil - women's hockey, Sacred Heart University
  • Ronnie Gunther, Jr. - men's lacrosse, Drexel University
  • Charles Katona - men's basketball, University of Minnesota-Duluth
  • Ben Lunn - wrestling, University of Minnesota
  • Ali Styba - women's lacrosse - Monmouth University
  • Chloe Everson, women's lacrosse - Northern Michigan

