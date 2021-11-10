Seven Shakopee High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the high school.
Maddie Lipetzky, Joe Roder and Ella Bryant will be headed to Division I programs. Nick Katona, Paige Leary and Olivia Grabianowski will compete in Division II, while Kate Cordes will play at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level.
Roder and Bryant will stay in state at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Roder will play baseball for the Tommies, while Bryant will compete in women's soccer.
This school year is the first season that St. Thomas is competing at the Division I level in the Summit League. The Tommies moved up from Division III, where the school has competed in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Association Conference since 1920.
Lipetzky will play volleyball at the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks also compete in the Summit League.
Katona signed to play basketball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Cordes will play women's basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota that plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Leary signed to play women's soccer at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida in the Sunshine State Conference. Grabianowski is headed to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri to play women's hockey in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.