The Shakopee baseball team has been a tough out this spring.
The No. 7-ranked Sabers are off to a 3-2 start in the South Suburban Conference with both of their losses in extra innings. Shakopee snapped a two-game slide with a 4-0 home win over Apple Valley April 27.
Sophomore Jack Morris tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead the way.
The Sabers (3-2 overall) went into the game off a 5-4 loss in 11 innings at Lakeville North April 23 and a 5-4 setback in eight innings at Rosemount April 21.
Shakopee is the only Section 2AAAA team ranked in Class 4A. But six of the eight teams already have three wins, so there is no clear-cut favorite at this point.
Against Apple Valley, the Sabers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go 3-0. Senior Joe Roder finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for Shakopee.
Senior Cade McGraw went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while senior Brandon Doble was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Lakers took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn't hold it. In the eighth inning, the Irish got a one-out single, a stolen base and then a two-out hit to win the game.
Roder led the Sabers at the plate, finishing 2 for 3 with a double, stolen base and two RBIs. Senior John Sullivan finished 2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and two runs scored.
Junior Alex Duncan was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Shakopee, while junior Jaden Case was 2 for 4 with a double. Senior Vinny Schleper doubled and scored a run, while McGraw and sophomore Ryan Vosper each went 1 for 3.
Case started and worked five innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four. Senior Luke Wilts took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) in 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Against Lakeville North, Sullivan tied a school record for hits in a game. He finished 5 for 6 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored. Roder also smacked a solo homer, finishing with two runs scored.
Shakopee led 4-1 after two innings. The Panthers tied the game with two runs in bottom of the sixth.
Schleper started for the Sabers and went five innings, allowing two runs with three strikeouts. McGraw also worked five innings, giving up a pair of runs with while fanning four.
Morris was saddled with the loss, getting one strikeout in the 11th inning. The game-winning run was unearned.
Chase finished 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Sabers. Duncan ended up 2 for 5.
Shakopee is scheduled to end the regular season May 26 at home versus Coon Rapids in non-league play. Section 2AAAA play starts May 30 with the first round with the title game set for June 10.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Top-ranked Farmington is the defending champion, beating Park 12-10 in last year’s title game.