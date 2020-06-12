Eleven-year-old Anthony Colby shot a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Shakopee's Water's Edge golf course on June 11, 2020.
Shakopee 11-year-old gets hole-in-one
Todd Abeln
Sports editor
Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.
