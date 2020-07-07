It was a great American weekend for the Shakopee baseball players that missed out on a high school and an American Legion season.
For Shakopee's 19U team, they kicked off their season with great weekend of baseball, barbeque and fireworks as they finished in second place at the KC Freedom Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.
They had a very successful Fourth of July weekend, as they finished the tournament in second place after going 3-1-1.
Shakopee also ate well as the ate at some of Kansas City's famous barbeque joints - Jack Shack, and Q39.
The KC Freedom Classic opened with pool play on Friday, July 3 for the Sabers.
Shakopee started the tournament with a 3-0 win against the Woodhouse Storm out of Nebraska.
Thomas Wilkie pitched the shutout for the Sabers as he held Woodhouse off the board with a an 88-pitch complete game which included six strikeouts.
Jack Schleper led the offense with a triple, double, RBI, SB, and run.
They had to wait to play its second game of the tournament as a storm rolled through Kansas City forcing a two-hour delay and forcing the tournament to put in a time limit in the game.
Because of that time limit, the Sabers tied with Akadema Midwest 3-3.
Shakopee went up 1-0 in the top of the first on Zach Schultz tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
Akadema answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and held that lead until Shakopee tied it in fourth inning when Eli Temp stole third and scored when the ball was thrown into left field.
Akadema scored in the bottom of fifth for a 3-2 lead forcing Shakopee to score in the sixth or lose the game as time was about to expire on both teams.
Connor Masoliski led the inning off with a single and came around to score on Jackson Toenges RBI single.
Akadema got a runner to third in the bottom of the sixth but Alex Ege stranded him there and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.
Shakopee wrapped up pool play with a 10-0 win against Strike Zone on July 4th.
Alex Broholm hit a three-run home run and Jack Schleper hit a grand slam for the Sabers in the win. Gavin Stradler earned the win on the mound.
With that win Shakopee went 2-0-1 in pool play and advance the four-team championship bracket on Sunday.
They advanced to the championship game with a 3-2 walk off win against Olathe West Owls.
The Sabers won the game when Wilkie led off the 7th with a double. He moved to third on Jay Ungar's sac bunt and score on Broholm's sac fly to center.
Things didn't go so well for the Sabers in the championship game as they lost 4-0 to Blue Springs Elk Skinner.
"Sabers finish second in KC," coach Tom Schleper tweeted after the tournament. "Great first weekend. Bats melted a bit in the turf and heat in a 4-0 championship game loss but finished 3-1-1 over the weekend. Maybe we should have had barbecue between games today. Long ride home - safe travels, Sabers. Stay healthy!"
Opener
Before the tournament, Shakopee opened the 19U short season with a 8-3 loss to St. Louis Park on Monday, June 30.