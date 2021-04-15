Shakopee Youth Baseball Association will host a swap meet on Saturday, April 24, in the cafeteria in West Middle School. The swap meet will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donate your used, clean, good condition baseball equipment. We accept spikes, gloves, bats, balls, catcher's equipment and even baseball pants (no holes please). We will take all bats! SYBA is a 501c3 so your donation is a tax-deductible donation. Receipts will be available.
You are also encouraged to take a look at what others have dropped off and pick up whatever you will be able to put to good use. No charge to anyone. Donating equipment is not a requirement for picking something up. Both drop off and pick up is open to everyone – traveling, community league, in-house or just like to play baseball.
The earlier you can drop off the equipment, the better the chance that someone will be able to find something they will be able to use. Any equipment that is left over at the end of the day will be donated to a charity. Nothing will go to waste.