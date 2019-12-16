Shakopee bowling

The Shakopee bowling team competed at the state tournament in Alexandria. Pictured front from left: Ashton Kluseman, Gibson Mckie, Lauren Dropps; back wor, Connor Miller, Mackie Proeun, Brady Roeigers, and coach Lisa Bergstrom.

The Shakopee bowling team competed in the Minnesota High School Bowling's 2019 Class AA varsity state tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria.

The Sabers did not make the first cut at the state tournament to see its season come to a close.

Rochester Mayo/St. Charles won the Class 2A State Championship with Forest Lake/Chisago Lakes finishing in second place. Third place went to Stillwater while Blaine finished fourth and Sartell-St. Stephen/Little Falls won the consolation title.

Seniors Brady Roegiers, Connor Miller and Lauren Dropps, sophomore Gibson McKie, freshman Ashton Kluseman and eighth-grader Mackie Proeun represented the Sabers at state

Roegiers and Dropps earned All-Conference honors this season.

Shakopee finished the season with an 11-5 in the Class 2A South Division and earned an at-large bid to the state tournament.

Bowling is a club-lettering sport that represents each high school. The team is always looking for new bowlers grades 7 through 12.

For more information, go to gobowlingminnesota.com.

