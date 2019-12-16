The Shakopee bowling team competed in the Minnesota High School Bowling's 2019 Class AA varsity state tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria.
The Sabers did not make the first cut at the state tournament to see its season come to a close.
Rochester Mayo/St. Charles won the Class 2A State Championship with Forest Lake/Chisago Lakes finishing in second place. Third place went to Stillwater while Blaine finished fourth and Sartell-St. Stephen/Little Falls won the consolation title.
Seniors Brady Roegiers, Connor Miller and Lauren Dropps, sophomore Gibson McKie, freshman Ashton Kluseman and eighth-grader Mackie Proeun represented the Sabers at state
Roegiers and Dropps earned All-Conference honors this season.
Shakopee finished the season with an 11-5 in the Class 2A South Division and earned an at-large bid to the state tournament.
Bowling is a club-lettering sport that represents each high school. The team is always looking for new bowlers grades 7 through 12.
For more information, go to gobowlingminnesota.com.