Dave Johnson has turned Shakopee Bowl into a mini baseball paradise for kids and adults.
The once-vacant parking lot is now home to a small turf field where organized T-ball leagues are played as well as adult whiffle games in the Home Run League, which is the largest organized whiffle ball league in the country.
Johnson and Julie Rich purchased Louisville Lanes and the adjoining bar back in September of 2018 and turned it into Shakopee Bowl, which is located just south of Chaska off of Highway 169. Johnson became the sole owner two years later.
Behind Louisville Lanes was just a big, vacant parking lot. Now there's a brand new turf field, along with a sand volleyball court and place to play corn hole.
"Building that baseball field is the best thing I've done since owning this business," Johnson said.
The construction of the field started last fall and was finished right around December. The first time any baseball or whiffle ball was played on it was this past spring
"We finished it two weeks before the first snow," Johnson said. "Since spring, that field has been used pretty much every night in some way."
Johnson played amateur baseball in the Minnesota Baseball Association for 20 years for four different teams, along with playing high school and college baseball. He was part of the 2007 Miesville Mudhens Class B state championship squad.
Johnson has lived in Shakopee for nearly 10 years and also owned Imperial Home Improvement construction company, so he knows a little something about building things, like a ball field.
And as a former player, he also knows how to run a league. The first eight-week T-ball league at Shakopee Bowl had 23 kids signed up for it for ages 4 to 6 and games and practices are held Mondays and Tuesday evenings. He has a fall league planned and already 48 young players have registered.
"It doubled in eight weeks," Johnson said. "The parents love it. They can bring their kid to baseball and then sit on the patio and have a beverage or two or have some food while their kid is out there playing.
"The kids love it," Johnson added. "They love the field. There's no grass to pull or sand to play in which young kids like to do when they first start playing baseball. I think the kids really focus on playing the game and love being out there."
Johnson helps coach the T-ball league, and he also gets help from some of the high school players from Shakopee. Johnson is a big backer of the high school team as a sponsor, and the Shakopee Youth Baseball Association where's he's been a coach and a board member.
Johnson said Shakopee Bowl has been the place for many team parties from youth teams in the area.
Thursday nights feature games in the HRL, which has been around since 2004. It was created by Pat Moriarty, a native of Massachusetts, who moved to Minnesota in 2003.
The HRL features 20 teams and league games are played in Central and Valley Park in Hopkins, Carnelian and Sky Hill Park in Eagan, as well as Shakopee Bowl.
Games last six innings and the league runs from April until August. The umpire is a piece of plywood, a 30-by-20-inch piece, which sits right behind home plate. If the pitcher hits it, it's a strike.
"They play double headers; it's a lot of fun," Johnson said. "There's a lot of action.
"Our field has really helped us bring in new customers; people from that league who have never been here before and now are coming back," Johnson added.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed Johnson's plans for a ball field. When he purchased Louisville Lanes, he had 16 months of building Shakopee Bowl as a place to hang out before the pandemic hit.
Then he had to endure 14 months of COVID-19 restrictions and it's been the last couple months where Shakopee Bowl has been open full go.
"We were very creative and did very good job getting through COVID-19," Johnson said. "The community continued to support us and we've have supported them. That's why this works."