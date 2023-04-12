The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has been on the cusp of elite status the last two seasons.
Last spring, the Sabers lost in the Section 2 title game for the second straight year, falling 13-12 to Chanhassen. The year before, the Storm denied Shakopee a state spot with a 12-11 victory in the section final.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019 Shakopee finished 11-3 and lost to Eden Prairie in the section semifinals.
So over the last three seasons, Shakopee has a 39-7 overall record, including 14-2 last year (6-1 in the South Suburban Conference). Both of the Sabers' losses last spring were by one goal, including 11-10 to Prior Lake in league play.
Over the last two seasons, all four of Shakopee's defeats have been by a total of five goals.
Shakopee's only other winning season was in 2017 when it finished 9-6.
There will be some new faces this spring as the Sabers will have to replace nine seniors, including their leading scorer and four of their top six. But there's plenty of offense returning, starting with senior Linus Toward, who led team in goals scored last year 61.
Senior Zane Orchard is also back, finishing last spring with 22 goals and 13 assists, while senior Gavin McNee had 10 goals and three assists and junior Jake Marschall had four goals three assists.
Senior Weston Brosam returns in goal. He made 126 total saves in 16 games last year, recording a .630 save percentage.
Seniors Harrison Vega, Owen Block, Jadon Hellerud, Colin Koselac, Hudson Svestka, Samuel Zovic, Wyatt Pietrowski, Bryce Hennen, Owen Craig, Ryan Sivongsay and Cole Brosz are all expected to contribute.
Juniors Charline Lindahl, Tanner Bachelor, Alexander Pherson, Mavryk Folz, Jack Jenneman, Grant Smieja and Kaden Gunnare, sophomores Jacob Lee, Zachary Docteur, Landon Toward and Max Coles and ninth grader Huson Lusk are also on the roster.
In the SSC, Prior Lake, winners of three of the last six state titles, will again the favorite. Shakopee has finished runner-up to the Lakers in the league play the last two years, including losing by the same 11-10 margin in 2021 as it did last year.
Farmington was also a state qualifier last spring out of Section 1 and will be a team to watch in the SSC. Eagan, the 2017 state champion, and Rosemount could also contend.
In Section 2, Chanhassen will again be the favorite, while Eden Prairie, state champs in 2014 and 2015, and Buffalo were section semifinalists last year. Minnetonka, Orono and Chaska are also teams to keep an eye on.
First round of section play starts May 30 with the title game set for June 7.
This year's state competition will be June 13, 15 and 17 at Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools. Benilde-St. Margaret's has won the last two titles, beating Prior Lake in both championship games.