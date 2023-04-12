Harrison Vega

Senior Harrison Vega returns to the midfield for Shakopee this spring as the Sabers will try to get back to the Section 2 title game.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has been on the cusp of elite status the last two seasons.

Last spring, the Sabers lost in the Section 2 title game for the second straight year, falling 13-12 to Chanhassen. The year before, the Storm denied Shakopee a state spot with a 12-11 victory in the section final.

