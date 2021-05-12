The Shakopee boys track team is trying to make up for lost time.
Last season, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports across the state. Seniors didn't get a chance to finish their final high school season.
The year before, the Sabers were 22nd in the Class AA state team standings, but the strength of that squad was its juniors and seniors. So there are some new faces on the track this spring who have been thrusted into varsity spots.
"It was tough to loose last season," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins. "We had a really great team lined up with some very strong returning athletes."
Between the boys and girls programs last spring, Haskns said there were 215 athletes out for track, which was the largest the program had out in years.
Shakopee had a some strong finishes in the South Suburban Conference Relays May 11 on its own track. The Saber boys ended up fifth out of the 10 schools in the team standings with 100 points.
Rosemount won the title (237), followed by Prior Lake (193), Lakeville South (191) and Farmington (124).
Senior Seth Bakken had Shakopee's top finish. He had the third-best leap in the triple jump with a mark of 40-9. Senior Caden Hanninen finished in eighth (38-4).
Senior Vincent Nyanducha was fourth in the high jump (5-8) for the Sabers, while senior Ben Palmieri, a state qualifier on the cross country trails, ended up fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:16.43.
In the throws, junior Ben Sedlacek led the way for Shakopee. He was fifth in both the shot put (45-5 3/4) and the discus (128-03).
Sophomore Sean Perry was ninth in the 110 hurdles (17.82), while Nyanducha was 10th (17.91). Sophomore Vincenzo Miller ended up 10th in the 300 hurdles (44.65).
Senior David Bigaouette will also be one to watch for Shakopee come section time in the sprints (100 and 200) and in the triple jump. Senior Ashton Schriever competed at state in 2019 for the Sabers as a sophomore on the 4x200 relay team that was 10th, so he will play a role again in the relays.
"I would say that our group in general is somewhat inexperienced just due to the fact that they have not been able to compete since 2019," Haskins said. "However, even though we are inexperienced we have some great team leaders that have been very influential on our team this year.
"It has been a big transition for athletes to come in and be varsity athletes after being a freshman or sophomore the last time they competed," Haskins added.
The SSC Championships are June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 2AA meet is set for June 9 and 11.
This year's Class AA state meet will be held June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.