Thursday was a busy night for Shakopee sports.
Four teams were all in South Suburban Conference action on Thursday.
Here is a look at how those teams did.
Boys Basketball
The No. 4 ranked Sabers boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season and 7-0 in the SSC with a 78-55 win against Apple Valley at home.
Senior Charlie Katona led a balanced offensive attack with 18 points as four Shakopee players scored 10 points or more. Caleb Druvenga scored 14 points, Will Cordes 13 and Aaron Bosley added 12 points.
Katona was recently named to the 2020 Mr. Basketball watch list.
The Sabers led 38-25 at halftime and put the game away by outscoring Valley 28-13 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Shakopee will play Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at home.
After that Shakopee will play its biggest game of the year when they travel to Apple Valley to take on No. 2 ranked Eastview at Eastview High School.
The Lightning are 13-2 on the season and 6-1 in the SSC. They have lost to No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie and to Lakeville South.
Eastview features 6-11 center and University of Wisconsin recruit Steven Crowl.
Girls basketball
The Shakopee girls basketball team lost to No. 3 ranked Farmington 71-55 on Thursday night at Farmington High School.
Shakopee gave up 39 first half points to the Tigers and trailed by 14 at halftime.
Natalie Holte led the Sabers with 13 points.
That loss drops Shakopee's season record to 10-6 and its SSC record to 3-6.
Boys hockey
The boys hockey team dropped its third game in a row with a 6-0 loss to Lakeville South at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
South out shot the Sabers 33-13 in the game and scored two goals in each period.
Wrestling
The No. 1 ranked Sabers wrestling team had little trouble in beating Lakeville North.
Shakopee won 67-8 on Thursday at Lakeville North High School.
Earning pins for the Sabers were Christian Seals, Connor Raines, Carson Manville, Joey Johnson, Jaden Trelstad and Tommy Johnson.
North forfeited three matches to the Sabers.