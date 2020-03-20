It was the biggest game of the year and the Shakopee boys basketball team was ready.
The Sabers were all set to play the No. 1 team in the state, Eden Prairie, for the Class 4A, Section 2 championship and for a trip to the state tournament on Friday, March 13 at Eden Prairie High School.
They felt they had a really good chance to win the game. Shakopee was playing some of its best basketball of the year having won five games in a row which included wins against No. 2 Eastview, and No. 6 Chaska (a team they lost to earlier in the season).
"Our goal is always to be playing our best basketball in March," head coach Jake Dammann said. "We no doubt were doing that this year. Our guys were playing together with great confidence in themselves and one another. I left Thursdays practice feeling that our team was as confident and prepared as I’ve seen a team in my 10 years coaching."
Although Eden Prairie was the favorite with its 28-0 record and having beat the Sabers earlier in the season, Shakopee was ready. When Shakopee lost 75-59 to the Eagles, they weren't at full strength as the flu bug was running through the team at that time.
Shakopee never got the chance to pull off the upset as the game was canceled by the Minnesota State High School League because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Obvious frustration and sadness," Dammann said. "It was hard for a lot of us to know how to feel or what to say as it was so suddenly stopped. The lack of closure is hard to navigate. There is obvious sadness and frustration with the situation. As things have continued to evolve, it makes more sense and is easier to digest, but I do feel the worst for the seniors of both programs as I know it would have been an all-time great high school basketball game."
The section title game between No. 1 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Shakopee went from being playing in front of around 2,000 fans on Wednesday last week, to being played in front of 200 people on Thursday because the MSHSL at first limited fans to all games before out right canceling the game on Friday.
How did the team learn the game was canceled?
"We found out from the MSHSL Friday morning via email and social media," Dammann said.
The team gathered Friday after school one last time in Dammann's classroom to talk about what just happened, and say goodbye to the team and the season before something really cool happened.
"Spontaneously the players decided to play pickup," Damman said."So, they formed teams and played one last time all together for about an hour. There were a lot of laughs and it was a special time for our guys to spend one last time on the court with one another."