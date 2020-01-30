The Shakopee boys basketball team had a good week as it won three of four games.
But players could remember their recent loss more than the victories.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers lost 82-68 to No. 2-ranked Eastview on Tuesday to see its seven-game win streak come to an end.
That loss puts Shakopee and Eastview in a tie for first place in the South Suburban Conference with identical 8-1 records.
This game turned late in the first half and into the second half as Eastview turned a 24-24 game into a 25-point lead midway through the second half.
With the game tied at 24-24, the Lightning went on a 15-6 run to go up 39-30. Eastview would go into halftime with a 45-36 lead.
The second half was all Eastview as they scored the first six points of the half for a 51-36 lead.
That lead would continue to slow grow throughout the half until they lead 75-50.
Down 25 points, Shakopee cut the lead to 76-61 before losing 82-69.
Eastview's 7-foot center and University of Wisconsin recruit Steven Crowl finished with 26 points in the game.
Charles Katona led the Sabers with 17 with Will Cordes adding 12 and Nick Katona 10.
The Sabers didn't have much time to think about that loss as they were back in action the next day when they hosted Farmington.
Shakopee bounced back and defeated the Tigers 69-64 in a close game throughout.
The Sabers led by 62-59 with less than a minute left and was able to make free throws down the stretch to hold off Farmington.
Four Sabers scored 10 points or more with Charlie Katona leading the way with 16 points. Caleb Druvenga scored 15 with Cordes adding 13 and Aaron Bosley 12.
Prior to the Eastview loss, Shakopee needed a second half rally to beat Bloomington Jefferson 69-63 last Saturday at home.
Shakopee trailed 38-32 at halftime but came out of the locker room ready to go and went on a 14-6 run to grab a 46-44 just four minutes into the half. They would lead the rest of the way.
Druvenga scored a team-high 24 points for Shakopee. Charlie Katona added 18, Bosley 12 and Bruce Lockwood, Jr. 10.
Prior to that win, Shakopee defeated Apple Valley 78-55 last Thursday night.
Milestones
The Sabers have had three players each reach scoring milestones this season.
Charlie Katona passed the 1,500 career point milestone while Cordes and Druvenga each surpassed the 1,000 career point mark.