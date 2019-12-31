One tough weekend does not make season.
The Shakopee boys basketball is going to remember that has they suffered two losses to two really good teams over the weekend at the annual Eden Prairie holiday tournament.
Shakopee, playing shorthanded because of the flu that hit the team, lost to Chaska on Friday night and to No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie on Saturday night.
Those were the first two losses of the season for the Sabers as they entered the tournament with six straight wins to start the season.
In the highly anticipated game against Eden Prairie, Shakopee trailed for most of the game before making a second half run and to grab a 53-52 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
After that it was all Eden Prairie, as they outscored the Sabers 23-6 to finish the game and win 75-59.
Eden Prairie used a 15-2 run in the first half to turn a 14-13 lead into a 29-15 lead.
Shakopee was able to cut that lead to to five points at halftime at 41-36.
The momentum stayed with the Sabers to start the second half as they cut the lead to 47-46 and before grabbing the 53-52 lead.
The game was tied at 53-53 with 9:33 left when things went south for the Sabers.
Eden Prairie was hot from three-point distance in the game as they went 10-19 from beyond the arc in the win including hitting five early in the first half.
Will Cordes scored 13 points to lead the Sabers while Charles Katona and Caleb Druvenga each added 12 points.
Against Chaska, Shakopee held a 10-point lead late in the first half but saw the Hawks finish the half on a 15-3 run to go up 32-30 at halftime.
That run continued at the start of the second half as the Hawks outscored the Sabers 18-6 to start the half to build a 50-36 lead.
From when the Sabers led 27-17 with six minutes left in the first half, Chaska outscored Shakopee 33-9 tolead 50-36 with 11:33 left in the game.
Much of that damage was done by Chaska's Mahad Faisal, who knocked down three, three-pointers in that run. Faisal finished with a game-high 24 points.
Shakopee kept battling and behind 20 points from Aaron Bosley and 18 from Will Cordes, the Sabers cut the lead to single digits a couple times late in the game but everytime they did Chaska had an answer.
Bruce Lockwood, Jr. added 12 points for the Sabers.
Katona, the Sabers leading scorer, played sparingly in the loss as he was recovering from the flu and scored just three points.
Showdown
Next for the Sabers will be a South Suburban Conference game against Rosemount on Friday night before the play Prior Lake.
The Lakers have scuffled a bit to start the season as they are 3-3 on the season with losses to No. 1 Eden Prairie, No. 5 Park Center and Champlin Park.
Prior Lake features Marquette University recruit Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 30.2 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers.