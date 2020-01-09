The Shakopee boys basketball team was ready for its game against Prior Lake.
It may not have looked like it after the Lakers scored the first seven points of the game, but it didn't take long for the No. 6 Sabers to overcome that start and to overwhelm the Lakers 80-63 on Tuesday night at home.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first couple minutes, the Sabers responded with a 12-2 run that was fueled by two three-pointers by Aaron Bosley.
After that it was all Shakopee as they held a lead for the rest of the game. Prior Lake had a couple mini runs but nothing that the Sabers couldn't fend off.
Prior Lake cut the lead to 24-22 only to see Shakopee answer with eight straight points for a 34-22 lead. The Sabers would go into halftime with a 39-31 lead.
After half, the Sabers extended its lead to 51-38 and were never challenged after that.
Whether it was the balanced scoring with four players scoring in double figures or the strong defense of Nick Katona and Bruce Lockwood, Jr. on the Lakers' 7-foot, Marquette recruit Dawson Garcia, it was a total team effort for the Sabers on both ends of the court.
Katona and Lockwood combined to frustrate Garcia and held him to just 22 points, well below his season average of 31 points per game.
Lockwood was also a force on the offensive end as he scored 15 points for the Sabers.
Will Cordes led the Sabers with 20 points. Also scoring in double figures was Caleb Druvenga with 17 and Charles Katona 16, who punctuated the win with a big dunk in the second half.
Irish win
Shakopee rebounded from its first two losses of the season at the Eden Prairie holiday tournament by beating Rosemount 84-71 last Tuesday at Rosemount High School.
The Sabers only trailed 2-0 in the game to the Irish. After the Irish scored the first points of the game, Shakopee scored the next eight points and led 15-5 early on.
That lead would grow to 26-10 and would continue to grow until the Sabers led 48-29 at haftime.
Rosemount outscored Shakopee 42-36 but much of that was done late in the game with the game in hand. The Sabers led 81-61 late in the game.
Charlie Katona had a big game as he scored 35 points. Druvenga added 15 and Cordes 10.
Next
The Sabers have a big game coming up on Tuesday night as the travel to Lakeville South to take on the undefeated and No. 10-ranked Cougars.
They continue with South Suburban Conference action after that with games against Farmington, Lakeville North and Apple Valley.