The Shakopee boys basketball team stayed in a tie for first place with two big South Suburban Conference wins.
Shakopee improved to 10-1 in the SSC to stay in a tie with Eastview by beating Rosemount and Eagan.
The Sabers defeated Eagan 74-60 on Tuesday night at home to improve to 16-3 on the season.
Shakopee led just about the entire game against the Wildcats but it wasn't until late in the game that they were able to pull away for the comfortable win.
With just under three minutes left in the game, Shakopee led 60-51. They finished the game on a 14-9 run to beat Eagan by 14 points.
Caleb Druvenga led another balanced scoring attack for the Sabers as he scored a game-high 19 points in the win. Charlie Katona added 15 points and Aaron Bosley finished with 14 points.
In the win against Rosemount, Shakopee had to battle right to the end but earned a 72-64 win.
Rosemount held tight with the Sabers and grabbed a 38-36 lead in the second half.
Shakopee responded and quickly regained the lead and would push that lead to six points with nine minutes left in the game.
The Sabers held the lead for the rest of the game and won 72-64.
Katona scored a team-high 22 points for the Sabers. Bruce Lockwood, Jr. added 10 points.
Next
Shakopee has seven games left on its schedule including games against the four of the top five teams in the conference.
They played Prior Lake on Friday night. They follow that up with third place Lakeville South on Tuesday.
They wrap up the season on Feb. 28 against Eastview, the team they are tied for first with.
The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs are set to begin Wednesday, March 4.