Shakopee boys basketball
Buy Now

Bruce Lockwood, Jr. and the Sabers defeated Eastview on Friday night for a share of the SSC title.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

With a big second half on Friday, the Shakopee boys basketball earned a share of the South Suburban Conference championship.

Shakopee rebounded from a lackluster first half against Eastview to rally and defeat the No. 2 ranked Lightning 61-54 at Shakopee High School.

The Sabers trailed by 12 at halftime 36-24 but quickly erased that lead and took its first lead of the game at 45-44 with under nine minutes left in the game.

Shakopee would lead the rest of the way to earn a share of the SSC title.

They share the title with Eastview and Prior Lake with 15-3 records.

Sections

The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs start on Wednesday with the quarterfinals.

Shakopee is the No. 3 seed for the playoffs and will host Edina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The other quarterfinal matchups are No. 1 Eden Prairie vs. No. 8 Chanhassen, No. 2 Chaska vs. No. 7 Bloomington Jefferson and No. 4 Prior Lake vs. No. 5 Minnetonka.

The winners of the quarterfinals will meet in the semifinals on Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. at the highest remaining seeds gym.

The championship game will take place on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the highest seeds gym.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you