With a big second half on Friday, the Shakopee boys basketball earned a share of the South Suburban Conference championship.
Shakopee rebounded from a lackluster first half against Eastview to rally and defeat the No. 2 ranked Lightning 61-54 at Shakopee High School.
The Sabers trailed by 12 at halftime 36-24 but quickly erased that lead and took its first lead of the game at 45-44 with under nine minutes left in the game.
Shakopee would lead the rest of the way to earn a share of the SSC title.
They share the title with Eastview and Prior Lake with 15-3 records.
Sections
The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs start on Wednesday with the quarterfinals.
Shakopee is the No. 3 seed for the playoffs and will host Edina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The other quarterfinal matchups are No. 1 Eden Prairie vs. No. 8 Chanhassen, No. 2 Chaska vs. No. 7 Bloomington Jefferson and No. 4 Prior Lake vs. No. 5 Minnetonka.
The winners of the quarterfinals will meet in the semifinals on Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. at the highest remaining seeds gym.
The championship game will take place on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the highest seeds gym.