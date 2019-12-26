The Shakopee boys basketball team remains undefeated as it heads into a tough portion of its schedule.
The Sabers are 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the state after they defeated Chanhassen last week.
Up next for the Sabers is a busy stretch of basketball where they will play two very tough section opponents and than dive head first into the South Suburban Conference.
This weekend Shakopee will play in the annual Eden Prairie Holiday tournament where they will face Chaska and No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie.
They will play a tough Chaska team that is 6-1 on the season on Friday night before the big matchup against the Eagles on Saturday night. All games will be played at Eden Prairie High School.
The matchup against Eden Prairie could have implications done the road in February and March come section seeding time for Class 4A, Section 2. The winner of that game will have the inside track on the No. 1 seed in the section.
But don’t forgot about No. 3 ranked Prior Lake, which is also in the section with Shakopee and Eden Prairie.
Prior Lake has already lost to Eden Prairie this season but they will be a factor come section time.
After Shakopee plays Eden Prairie, they have a SSC game against Rosemount on Friday, Jan. 3 before they have to take on the Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
They play nothing but conference games the rest of the season except when they host Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Undefeated
The Sabers remained undefeated and improved to 6-0 on the season when they defeated Chanhassen 72-58 on Friday, Dec. 20 at Chanhassen High School.
In that win, Shakopee only led by two points, 36-34, at halftime but pulled away in the second half for the 14-point victory.
Will Cordes led the Sabers with 23 points while Charlie Katona scored 18 and Nick Katona 14 points.