Points were hard to come by all night but at the end of the game, Lakeville North hit a shot at the buzzer to beat the Sabers.
With just seconds left in 39-39 tie game, Lakeville North had the ball under Shakopee's basket.
A screen here and a screen there and North's Will Blascziek ran to the side and took the in bounds pass from teammate Nelson Koshiol.
Blascziek went straight up with Shakopee's Quinten Snell's hand in the face and took the shot.
The ball soared through the air and straight through the basket to give North the 42-39 buzzer beating victory against Shakopee.
That three by Blascziek was his only points of the game as the Panthers handed the Sabers their fifth loss of the season and its third South Suburban Conference loss.
All game long points were hard to come by for both teams.
Shakopee's 39 points was a season low and 34 points below its season average. North's 42 points was 18 points below its season average and also its season low.
Shakopee trailed early at 7-2 and 14-8 before scoring 14 straight points to grab a 22-14 lead after a big Charles Katona dunk. Shakopee would lead 24-17 at halftime.
In the first 11 minutes of the second half, Shakopee only scored 11 points which allowed North to cut the score to 35-34 with seven minutes left in the game.
It became even harder to score in the final seven minutes as Shakopee only scored four points while North scored five points to tie the game at 39-39 with just seconds left.
That's when Blascziek hit the buzzer beater.
Shakopee senior Charles Katona scored 15 points in the loss while North was led by Noah Frechette's 17 points.
Seniors Aaron Bosley and Bruce Lockwood, Jr., did not play in the game.
In its previous game against Burnsville, Shakopee had no trouble scoring as they won by 39 points, 83-44.
Shakopee scored the same amount of points they scored in the entire game against North in the first half against Burnsville and led 39-29 at halftime.
The offense was even better in the second half as they scored 44 points.
While the offense was rolling in the second half, the defense was even better as they only allowed Burnsville to score 16 points as the Sabers pulled away for the win.
Will Cordes scored a game-high 22 points in the win for the Sabers. Katona added 21 and Caleb Druvenga scored 14 for the Sabers.