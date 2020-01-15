In a battle of top 10-ranked teams, Shakopee had little trouble getting the win.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers boys basketball team jumped No. 10-ranked Lakeville South early and never looked back as they cruised to the 72-60 South Suburban Conference victory.
That win was Shakopee's fourth in a row and pushed its SSC record to 5-0 and its regular season record to 10-2. The Sabers are currently tied for first in the conference with Eastview.
Shakopee never trailed against the Cougars and quickly turned an 8-8 tie into a big lead, a lead South could never close.
With the score tied at 8-8, Shakopee outscored South 6-3 for a 14-11 lead. From that point on Shakopee scored 11 straight points for a 25-11 lead.
The lead would grow to 31-16 before South would cut it 43-34 at hafltime.
No fear as Shakopee would start the second half by outscoring the Cougars 18-9 for a 17-point lead at 60-43.
Lakeville South would cut the lead to nine points a few times late in the game but it was late as the Sabers won 72-60.
Caleb Druvenga led a balanced offensive attack for the Sabers as he scored 22 points to lead all scorers. Will Cordes added 18 points and Charlie Katona scored 17.
Last Friday, Shakopee had little trouble as they defeated Burnsville 83-56.
The Blaze kept the game tight in the first half as the team limited Shakopee to just 26 first half points as the Sabers led 26-21 at halftime.
The offense got rolling in the second half and pulled away for the win. Shakopee poured in 57 points in the half to outscore Burnsville by 22. They pulled away with an 18-8 run to start the half.
It was another balanced offensive attack for the Sabers as nine different players scoring with four of those scoring 11 or more points. Katona led the way with 22 points. Druvenga scored 13, Aaron Bosley 12 and Bruce Lockwood, Jr. 11.