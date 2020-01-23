In a hard fought game, the Shakopee boys basketball extended its win streak to five games.
The Sabers improved to 11-2 on the season and 6-0 in the South Suburban Conference with a come-from-behind 60-57 win against Lakeville North on Tuesday night at North High School.
Shakopee trailed for most of the game but outscored the Panthers 11-3 down the stretch to win by three.
Trailing 54-49 late in the second half, Shakopee scored and cut it to 55-54 and took a 56-55 lead on a Bruce Lockwood, Jr., layup.
North answered right back to take a 57-56 lead but Shakopee finished the game by scoring the last four points and when North's three-pointer at the buzzer didn't fall the Sabers celebrated a 60-57 win.
Charlie Katona led the Sabers with 22 points and Caleb Druvenga added 18 in the win.
The Sabers game last Friday against Farmington was postponed because of the weather and will be made up on Jan. 29.
Next up for Shakopee is a non-conference game against Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday.
After that they will take on No. 2-ranked Eastview in a battle for first place in the South Suburban Conference.