The highly anticipated Shakopee boys basketball season got off to a good start.
The No. 7 ranked Sabers opened the season with a convincing 63-51 victory against section rival Edina. The Hornets start the season unranked but they are expected to be contenders for both the Lake Conference and section titles.
The season opening game got off to a big of a sluggish start for both teams as both teams struggled to score. Edina led 21-19 at halftime.
The offense picked up considerably in the second half as Shakopee outscored the Hornets 44-30 in the second half to earn the 12-point victory.
Shakopee started the second half on a 12-5 run in the first four minutes to grab a 31-26 lead on the Hornets. That lead grew to 43-34 midway through the half.
Caleb Druvenga led the Sabers with 18 points while Charles Katona added 17 points. Edina's Jacob Hutson scored 18.
The early season tough games continue for the Sabers as they will face No. 6 Hopkins on Saturday as part of the Tip-Off Classic at 3:45 p.m. at Hopkins High School (This is after the played No. 9 Wayzata on Thursday.).
After that they host St. Thomas Academy next Friday before opening up South Suburban Conference play against Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 18.