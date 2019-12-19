Despite a slow start in its South Suburban Conference openers, the Sabers remained undefeated.
The Shakopee boys basketball team started poorly on Wednesday night at Eagan but recovered and earned a hard-fought 71-67 victory against the Wildcats.
That win coupled with the Sabers 103-48 win against St. Thomas Academy last Friday night improves Shakopee’s record to 5-0 on the season.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers, fell behind by 14 points just nine minutes into the game.
Shakopee trailed by double-digits for most of the half but they finished the first half with a 11-2 run, including a Will Cordes three at the buzzer, to cut the lead to two points at 39-37 at halftime.
The Sabers would tie it at 39-39 to start the half and would take a 45-44 lead on a Caleb Druvenga three.
Shakopee pushed its lead to 55-48 and held the lead for the rest of the game and win 71-67.
Senior Charlie Katona scored a game-high 28 points in the win. Cordes added 15 and Druvenga 12.
In the win against St. Thomas, the Sabers scored 59 first half points to cruise to the win.
Aaron Bosley led the way with 16 points as Shakopee had 11 different players score. Cordes added 15 while Katona scored 14, Druvenga and Nick Katona had 12 and Bruce Lockwood, Jr. added 10 points.
Next
Shakopee will next compete in the Eden Prairie holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28.
They will first play Chaska on Friday and then face off against No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie High School.