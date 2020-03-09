The Shakopee boys basketball team will play for a section championship.

Shakopee advanced to the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game by beating Chaska 61-50 on Saturday afternoon at Eden Prairie High School.

The Sabers will play No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie on Friday at 7 p.m. at Eden Prairie High School in the section title game. Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 99-74 in its semifinal game on Saturday.

Those two teams met during the regular season with the Eagles beating Shakopee 75-59 during the Christmas tournament at Eden Prairie High School.

In the Sabers win against Chaska, the Hawks scored the opening basket of the game but Shakopee responded with three-pointers from Nick Katona and Will Cordes to go up 8-4, a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.

Shakopee extended that lead to 20-11 with a Charlie Katona three with 8:06 left which forced Chaska to take a timeout.

That timeout didn't help as the lead grew to 31-17 behind a pair of three's from Charlie Katona and Cordes with 3:55 left.

Chaska finished the half on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 33-25 at halftime. Shakopee knocked down seven three's in the first half while Chaska only connected on two.

That run continued into the second half as Chaska cut the lead to 33-29 and to 41-39.

Chaska had two possessions to tie or take the lead but couldn't and it was all Shakopee in the final four minutes of the game.

The Sabers went on a 9-1 run which was capped off by a Charlie Katona dunk to put the Sabers up 50-40 with just over three minutes left.

They would push the lead to 14 points before winning 61-50.

Charlie Katona finished with a team-high 19 points while Cordes added 16 and Nick Katona 12.

