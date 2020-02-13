The Shakopee boys basketball team bounced back with a big win after losing only its fourth game of the season.

Shakopee lost a heartbreaker to Prior Lake last Friday but rebounded to defeat the No. 9 ranked Lakeville South Cougars on Tuesday night at home.

That 79-68 win against the Cougars improved Shakopee's season record to 17-4 and its South Suburban Conference record to 11-2 which puts them in second place behind Eastview's 12-1 record. Prior Lake sits in third with a 10-3 record.

In the win against South, Shakopee got big games from seniors Caleb Druvenga and Charlie Katona as both scored over 20 points.

Katona scored a game-high 28 points while Druvenga poured in 20 in the win.

Shakopee led just about the entire way as they built first half leads of 22-16, 21-23 and led 37-31 at halftime.

South cut that lead to 53-51 with 10 minutes left in the game but the Sabers scored the next 10 points to push the lead to 63-51 with eight minutes left.

Shakopee kept the lead around 10 for the rest of the game and won 79-68.

Last Friday, Shakopee dropped only its fourth game of the season as its comeback came up just short against Prior Lake and they lost 68-67.

The Sabers trailed by 15 points at 57-42 midway through the second half but they came storming back to have a chance to win it at the end.

Trailing 57-42, Shakopee went on an 18-3 run to tie the game at 60-60 behind back-to-back three's from Aaron Bosley.

Prior Lake's Dawson Garcia put the Lakers up 62-60 on its next possession.

That lead grew to 68-63 in the final minutes but a huge dunk by Charlie Katona with 20 seconds left cut the game to 68-65 and Nick Katona knocked down two free throws to cut it 68-67 shortly after that.

Shakopee got the ball back with under 10 seconds and its last second shot rimmed out and the comeback fell short as they lost 68-67.

Will Cordes led the Sabers with 20 points and Charlie Katona added 15.

Garcia finished with 36 for the Lakers.

