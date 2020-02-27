It appears the struggle to score was limited to one game for the Shakopee boys basketball team.
Last week, Shakopee scored only 39 points in a loss to Lakeville North. That was a season low and 34 points below its season average.
The Sabers returned to that court against Apple Valley and with a healthy lineup. (They were missing two players against North.)
With their lineup intact, Shakopee scored 81 points to beat the Eagles 81-38 last Thursday.
They followed that win by beating Farmington on Monday 75-56.
Those two wins improves Shakopee's record to 20-5 on the season and 14-3 in the South Suburban Conference.
In the win against Farmington, the Tigers hung close with the Sabers until Shakopee pulled away late for the 19-point victory.
Charlie Katona led the Sabers with 18 points with Will Cordes adding 17 and Nick Katona 10 points in the win.
Farmington led 18-14 early on but Shakopee went on a 20-9 run and went into the locker room up 40-34.
The Sabers pushed the lead to 51-40 but Farmington answered to cut it to eight points before Shakopee pulled away.
Against Apple Valley, Shakopee let it be known early they were healthy and ready to play.
The Sabers exploded for 48 first half points and lead by 28 at halftime. They would go on to win by 43 points.
Charlie Katona led the Sabers with 18 points in that win. Caleb Druvenga added 16 while Mick Wherley scored 10.
Playoffs
Shakopee will wrap up the regular season on Friday night at home against No. 2--ranked Eastview.
If Shakopee can beat Eastview, they would clinch a share of the SSC championship along with Eastview (and possibly Prior Lake if they win its final game).
That game could also play a part in the section seeds that are coming out this weekend.
With a win, Shakopee would probably clinch the three seed with the possibility of moving up to the two seed.
With a loss, Prior Lake could jump ahead of the Sabers for the three seed and put the Sabers at four.
Avoiding the No. 4 seed is important because it keeps a team away from No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie in the semifinals.
The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs will start with the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at the higher seeds home gym. The semifinals will be played on Saturday, March 7 at the highest remaining seeds gym. The championship will be played Friday, March 13 at the highest seeds gym.