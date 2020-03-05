Step one - check
Step two - up next.
The Shakopee boys basketball team took its first step to the state tournament with a big win on Wednesday in the Class 4A, Section 2 quarterfinals.
Shakopee, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 6 Edina 70-52 at home on Wednesday to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Both semifinal games will be played at Eden Prairie High School with the opening game between No. 1 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Prior Lake starting at noon.
The Sabers and No. 2 Chaska Hawks will begin around 2:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal game.
The section semifinals features four teams that have been ranked in the top-10 for most of the season. It also features teams that handed Shakopee three of its five losses on the season.
Chaska defeated Shakopee 81-70 in December but the Sabers can take some solace in the fact that they weren't at full strength at the time as the flu bug was going through the team at that time.
Chaska defeated No. 7 seed Bloomington Jefferson 45-32 to advance to the semifinals while Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 94-61 at Prior Lake beat Minnetonka 72-44.
The Class 4A, Section 2 championship game will be played on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the highest remaining seeds home gym.
In the Sabers win against Edina, the Hornets kept the game close into the second half but Shakopee was able to pull away for the 18-point win.
Senior Charlie Katona was unstoppable in the win as he went for 36 points in the win. Will Cordes added 12 points for the Sabers.
Shakopee led by six, 29-23, at halftime but Edina made it 31-27 but the Sabers scored the next five points to push the score to 36-27.
The slowly pulled away from the Hornets as they held leads of 50-39 and 62-46 before winning 70-52.
SSC Champs
Before playing in the section playoffs, Shakopee had a chance to clinch a share of the South Suburban Conference championship in its final regular season game against Eastview.
With a big second half last Friday, the Sabers earned a share of the South Suburban Conference championship.
Shakopee rebounded from a lackluster first half against Eastview to rally and defeat the No. 2 ranked Lightning 61-54 at Shakopee High School.
The Sabers trailed by 12 at halftime, 36-24, but quickly erased that lead and took its first lead of the game at 45-44 with under nine minutes left in the game.
Shakopee would lead the rest of the way to earn a share of the SSC title.
They share the title with Eastview and Prior Lake with 15-3 records.
Katona led the Sabers with 24 points and Cordes added 15 points.