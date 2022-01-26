The Shakopee boys basketball team recovered quickly after suffering its first loss of the season.
The No. 2-ranked Sabers have reeled off three straight wins following their 74-73 South Suburban Conference setback at Farmington Jan. 17.
Shakopee won 89-46 at home against Burnsville Jan. 18 and won 68-56 at home against No. 4 Lakeville North Jan. 21. The Sabers ran away from Apple Valley Jan. 25 with a 78-45 road win.
Shakopee (13-1 overall, 7-1 in the SSC) is still in prime position to earn the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA when the playoffs roll around. To defend its crown, Sabers coach Jacob Dammann said there are still areas his team needs to improve on come time for the postseason.
"I'm certainly pleased with the progress we continue to make," Dammann said. "Frankly, I don't think we have reached our potential, but the guys have done a nice job approaching each day with an urgency to improve."
Shakopee has four players averaging in double figures — senior Nick Katona (16.2 points per game), senior Cade McGraw (14.7), senior Sam West (12.9) and senior Yonis Mohamud (10.7) — so the team can win in a variety of ways.
The Sabers have won up-tempo games, including a 90-87 victory at No. 3 Wayzata back on Dec. 14. They can slow it down and win by holding teams to under 60 points, like they did against Lakeville North.
Shakopee led Lakeville North 35-18 at the break. McGraw led the way with 16 points, while senior Quinten Snell finished with 15 and Mohamud scored 11.
West and Katona both scored eight points and sophomore Isaac Snell chipped in five.
In beating Apple Valley, the Sabers outscored the Eagles 43-21 in the second half. McGraw finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Katona with 15 and Quinten Snell with 11.
Mohamud added eight points while West finished with seven and sophomore Jalen Langsy had six.
In beating Burnsville, Shakopee scored 54 points in the first half and led by 34 at the break. Mohamud was one of four Sabers in double figures with 20 points. McGraw had 19, followed by Langsy with 12 and West with 10.
Senior Josh Magin chipped in eight points while junior Chandler Rose scored seven.
In the loss to Farmington, McGraw led the Sabers with 19 points. Quinten Snell and West were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
This year’s Section 2AAAA tournament will start March 9 with quarterfinal play. The semifinals are March 18 and the title game will be March 22. The higher seed is at home throughout the postseason.
The Sabers beat Chaska for the title last winter to earn their first state berth since 2015. Shakopee was also state qualifiers in 2014.
Eighth-ranked Minnetonka (11-2) is the only other ranked team in the section field. The Sabers beat the Skippers 87-79 back on Dec. 11.Eden Prairie (10-5) looks to be a top-four seed as well.
Other teams in the field include Edina (9-6), Waconia (7-6), Chanhassen (6-6), Prior Lake (5-9) and Chaska (3-12).
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota.
Wayzata is the defending champion.