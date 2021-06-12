The Shakopee boys track was left out of the state party.
The Sabers had some strong finishes in the Section 2AA meet June 11 in Waconia, but they fell short of earning at state bids.
Shakopee finished 13th out of 18 schools in the team standings with 28.75 points. Chanhassen won the title (74), followed by Mankato East (69.5), Mankato West (61.75), St. Peter (61.5) and Buffalo (58).
The Sabers' closest finish to state came in the throws. Junior Ben Sedlacek finished fourth in both the shot put (48-4) and the discus (133-10 1/2).
The top two finishers in each event make the state field.
Shakopee had two in the top five in the triple jump. Senior David Bigaouette was fourth (41-2 1/2), while senior Seth Bakken ended up fifth (41-0).
Junior Zach Yuza finished fifth in the 800 (2:03.48) for the Sabers, while senior Vincent Nyanducha tied for seventh in the high jump (5-8) and was ninth in the 110 hurdles (17.11).
Sophomore Vicenzo Miller took seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.72), while senior Benjamin Palmieri was ninth in both the 3,200 (10:24.39) and the 1,600 (4:44.04).
The Sabers' best finish in the relays came from the 4x100 team of Bakken, Bigaouette and sophomores Andrew McCall and Dominic Jackson, taking seventh (45.23).
The 4x200 team of McCall, Bakken, Bigaouette and Nyanducha finished eighth (1:35.47), while the 4x800 team of juniors Riley Gilkison and Dan Olfert and ninth-graders Quinn Froats and Tyler Balvance was 11th (9:09.04) and the 4x400 team of Miller, Yuza, senior Caden Hanninen and junior Blake Beaumaster was 12th (3:46.69).
Other finishes for the Sabers came from Julian Fletcher in the triple jump (12th, 39-5 3/4), McCall in the 100 (12th, 11.68), Jackson in the long jump (13th, 19-08), Nyanducha in the long jump (15th, 19-4 1/2) and Beaumaster in the 400 (15th, 54.78).