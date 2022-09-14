The Shakopee boys soccer team picked up its second win of the season and both have come against Section 2AA foes.
The Sabers got goals from juniors Elijah Wiaka and Maxwell Meeh and senior Christian Floes in a 3-1 South Suburban Conference home win over Prior Lake Sept. 13.
Shakopee (2-5 overall) improved to 1-1 in league play. The Sabers dropped their first conference game to Lakeville South, falling 5-0 on the road Sept. 7.
Ninth grader Dominic Voeung and sophomore James Torguson each had assists in beating the Lakers.
Shakopee's other win is 1-0 at home over Chahnassen Sept. 6. Voeung scored the game's lone goal with Meeh picking up an assist.
Shakopee went into the game with Prior Lake off a 2-1 home loss to Andover Sept. 10 in non-league action. Flores had the Sabers' goal with senior Dylan Harder getting the assist.
Shakopee lost 15 seniors from last year's team had eight wins and went 5-3-1 in the SSC. So there could be some growing pains early in the year with hopes the team can be at its best come time for the Section 2AAA playoffs.
In 2020, Shakopee earned a share of the SSC title with a 7-0-2 mark, but there was no state tournament that year due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference title was the first for the Sabers since it joined the 10-team league in 2014. Shakopee went into this season with a 19-4-4 mark in the SSC over the last three years.
Shakopee is 2-2 against section teams so far this fall with the two losses coming in its first two games — 3-0 to No. 3-ranked Minnetonka and 2-1 to Eden Prairie.
Edina is the only other ranked team in the section at No. 5. Waconia is also in the field.
The Sabers end the regular season Oct. 5 at Burnsville in SSC play. The first round of Section 2AAA action starts Oct. 11. The semifinals are Oct. 13 with the title game Oct. 18. Edina is the defending champion.
Shakopee was upset by Waconia in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Sabers went 1-1 in the playoffs in 2020, beating Chanhassen and then losing to Eden Prairie.
The Sabers also went 1-1 in the 2019 section playoffs. Before that, the program endured eight straight losses in the quarterfinals from 2011 to 2018.