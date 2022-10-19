Christian Flores

Senior Christian Flores finished with four goals and two assists for Shakopee this fall as the team finished with a 6-12 record.

The Shakopee boys soccer team couldn't pull off the upset in the Section 2AAA semifinals Oct. 13.

Top-seeded Edina knocked off the fifth-seeded Sabers with a 4-1 win en route to winning the section crown with a 2-1 win in two overtimes over third-seeded Eden Prairie Oct. 18.

