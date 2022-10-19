The Shakopee boys soccer team couldn't pull off the upset in the Section 2AAA semifinals Oct. 13.
Top-seeded Edina knocked off the fifth-seeded Sabers with a 4-1 win en route to winning the section crown with a 2-1 win in two overtimes over third-seeded Eden Prairie Oct. 18.
The Sabers finished the season with a 6-12 overall record, 4-5 in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee went into this year with three straight winning seasons, but last year's squad had to replace 15 seniors.
Shakopee coach Jon Poppen didn't lower expectations for his team this fall, despite all the new faces on the varsity roster. "We will compete, play hard and stick together," Poppen said before the season.
Shakopee did just that, including a win over fourth-seeded Waconia in the quarterfinals Oct. 11. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtimes with the Sabers winning the penalty kick shootout 4-2 for the victory.
Senior Christian Flores had the Sabers' goal in regulation, scoring in the second half to tie the game. Junior Maxwell Meeh had the assist.
In the loss to Edina, sophomore James Torguson had the goal for Shakopee with Flores getting the assist.
Flores is one of only four seniors on the Sabers, so the there will be plenty of talent back next fall. The other three seniors are Riley Dam, Dylan Harder, Daniel Aponte-Santiago.
Flores and Torguson led the team in goals scored with four apiece, while juniors Elijah Wiaka and Zak Mahamud, ninth grader Dominic Voeung and Meeh each scored twice.
Harder led the team in assists with five, adding one goal. Meeh finished with three assists, while Flores had two and Dam and Torguson both had one. Junior Grant Broze also had a goal for the Sabers.
Sophomore Louis Budde was the Sabers' No. 1 goalie all season.
Shakopee averaged just 1.05 goals a game this season, as was shutout in six games and score just one goal in eight contests. So if the Sabers want to contend next year in the SSC and in a strong Section 2AAA field they will need to find a way to get the back in the back of the net more.
In 2020, the Sabers earned a share of the SSC title with Lakeville North, scoring 44 goals in 13 games in the COVID-19-shortened campaign.
The Sabers went 1-1 in the playoffs that year. There was no state tournament due to the pandemic.
In the SSC over the last four seasons, the Sabers have an impressive 23-9-4 record. Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year, and the program had a combined record of 8-33-4 in its first five seasons in the league.
Shakopee has never state in program history. The Sabers moved up to the biggest class in 2005. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.